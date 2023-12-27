Christine R. Johnston Sells 845 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.92.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1609105 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,657.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.47.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

