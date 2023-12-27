Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 394,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

