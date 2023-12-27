Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,907 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises about 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ciena worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

