Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.