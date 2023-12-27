CION Investment Co. to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CION. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CION Investment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

