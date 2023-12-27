Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 16,566 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 264.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 646,696 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

