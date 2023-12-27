Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.56. 289,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,599. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

