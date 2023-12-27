Clarity Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 5,184,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,768,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $75.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.