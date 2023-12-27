Clarity Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. 256,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

