Clarity Financial LLC Has $10.54 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.47. 150,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

