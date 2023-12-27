Clarity Financial LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

