Clarity Financial LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.11. 192,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.47 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

