Clarity Financial LLC Has $846,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

