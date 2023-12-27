Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

ILTB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

