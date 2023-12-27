Clarity Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,882 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.32. 14,379,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,561,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

