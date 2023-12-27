Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,588 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.