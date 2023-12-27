Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 2,224,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,106,564. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

