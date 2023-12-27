Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 157,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 33,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

