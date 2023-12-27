CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.26. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 4,889,547 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Trading Up 8.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.