Coastline Trust Co Acquires 5,228 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

