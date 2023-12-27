Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.