Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.20. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

