Coastline Trust Co Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

