Coastline Trust Co Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $401.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

