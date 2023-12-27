Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1,361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,781 shares of company stock worth $55,985,687. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

