Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

