Coastline Trust Co Purchases 3,031 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

