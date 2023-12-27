Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.7% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 78,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

OXY opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

