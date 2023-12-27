Coastline Trust Co Sells 17,420 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

