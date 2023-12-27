Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

