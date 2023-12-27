Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. 618,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,938. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $55.48 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

