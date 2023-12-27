Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. 3,823,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763,209. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

