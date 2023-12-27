Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 1,671,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,754,477. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

