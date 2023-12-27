Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,029 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

