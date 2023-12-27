CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 590,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,240,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

CommScope Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $608.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

