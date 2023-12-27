Comparing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) & GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konami and GSE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 GSE Systems $47.73 million 0.13 -$15.34 million ($3.42) -0.60

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 1 0 0 0 1.00 GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Konami and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GSE Systems has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 534.12%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than Konami.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% GSE Systems -17.50% -99.63% -32.32%

Risk and Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats GSE Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

