Comparing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First National and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

First National presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.67%. Macatawa Bank has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Macatawa Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Macatawa Bank is more favorable than First National.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $62.04 million 2.15 $16.80 million $2.43 8.75 Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 4.26 $34.73 million $1.33 8.86

This table compares First National and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 22.10% 13.71% 1.11% Macatawa Bank 35.70% 17.61% 1.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First National has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First National pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

