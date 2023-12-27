ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.5% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

