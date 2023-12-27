ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

COP stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

