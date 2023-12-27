Contrasting PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) & Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Skye Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$40.85 million ($1.71) -2.95 Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($10.67) -0.26

PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skye Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PDS Biotechnology and Skye Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 249.14%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Skye Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -144.24% -76.85% Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -546.87%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. The company is developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

