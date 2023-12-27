Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Increased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 161,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

