Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Copart were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

