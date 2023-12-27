Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 270,732 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,732 shares during the quarter. Leslie’s accounts for about 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.29% of Leslie’s worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3,071.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 3,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter.

LESL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 611,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

