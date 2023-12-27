Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 51,379 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for about 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 23,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 147,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,530,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 37.6% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 342,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

