Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys New Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Alight makes up 1.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Alight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,617 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,459,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 17.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Alight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,442. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

