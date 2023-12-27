Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Ziff Davis makes up about 3.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.21% of Ziff Davis worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 340.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,593. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

