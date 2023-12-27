Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Medtronic by 198.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 81,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

MDT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

