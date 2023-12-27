Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 524,622 shares in the last quarter.

NVST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 349,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

