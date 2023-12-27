Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,237 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

RUSHA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. 185,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

