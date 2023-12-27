Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.51. 550,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,389. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

